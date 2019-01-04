The Heard

Friday, January 4, 2019

The Heard

Ex-Shotgun Party leader Jenny Parrott shows newfound range in solo Orlando debut

Posted By on Fri, Jan 4, 2019 at 10:29 AM

click to enlarge Jenny Parrott at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Jenny Parrott at Will's Pub
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Jenny Parrott, Oak Hill Drifters and Gailanne Amundsen, Will’s Pub, Jan. 2

After years with notable acts Shotgun Party and Loves It, Austin’s Jenny Parrott is finally stepping out on her own. She released her solo debut album (When I Come Down) last summer and just debuted her new feathers in Orlando, a city she’s worked plenty with her previous acts.
click to enlarge Jenny Parrott and Gary Newcomb at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Jenny Parrott and Gary Newcomb at Will's Pub
Even in ensembles, Parrott was always a distinctive and leading enough of a vocalist that a solo prospect is a natural one for her. But now that she’s chasing her own star, it’s nice to see her filling out her wings and really exploring some classic songbird vibes and then some.
click to enlarge Jenny Parrott at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Jenny Parrott at Will's Pub
Parrott still treads some familiar country and roots terrain. But instead of the classic Western swing of Shotgun Party and the fun indie folk of Loves It, she’s stretching out into new fields plush with soul. Ably accompanied live by husband Gary Newcomb, a skilled guitarist, she rendered Spanish swoons, reggae breezes, easy soul exhales and even early rock & roll romps.
click to enlarge Jenny Parrott and Gary Newcomb at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Jenny Parrott and Gary Newcomb at Will's Pub
click to enlarge Gary Newcomb with Jenny Parrott at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Gary Newcomb with Jenny Parrott at Will's Pub
It’s a lot of ground but Parrott manages it without seeming like an overreaching freshman or, worse, a gauche tourist. Most importantly, she does it all with the charm and playfulness that’s always distinguished her.
click to enlarge Jenny Parrott at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Jenny Parrott at Will's Pub
Despite her previous niche stylings, Jenny Parrott is now emerging as a solo singer of remarkable versatility and precision. She’s stepping out and immediately flexing a spectrum almost unimaginable in her previous vehicles, so where she turns the wheel from here on is anyone’s guess. But considering the surprising ease she’s showing with all of it, what looks certain is that it’ll be with a steady and deft hand.
click to enlarge Renee Arozqueta, Gailanne Amundsen and Amy Robbins at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Renee Arozqueta, Gailanne Amundsen and Amy Robbins at Will's Pub
Opening was local folkster Gailanne Amundsen. Just like at Mike Dunn’s recent Folk Yeah, she was accompanied by fellow Swamp Sistas Amy Robbins and Renee Arozqueta. Besides being good, the set was conducted with sororal spirit, giving time to songs by Robbins and Arozqueta as well.
click to enlarge Renee Arozqueta, Gailanne Amundsen and Amy Robbins at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Renee Arozqueta, Gailanne Amundsen and Amy Robbins at Will's Pub
click to enlarge Amy Robbins, Gailanne Amundsen and Renee Arozqueta at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Amy Robbins, Gailanne Amundsen and Renee Arozqueta at Will's Pub
And bringing the night home was the reliable American roots traditionalism of Orlando’s Oak Hill Drifters.
click to enlarge Oak Hill Drifters at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Oak Hill Drifters at Will's Pub
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

