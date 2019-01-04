The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 4, 2019

The Gist

David Lowery's Camper Van Beethoven and Cracker bring a double dose of '90s alt-rock to the Social this week

Posted By on Fri, Jan 4, 2019 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA JASON THRASHER
  • Photo via Jason Thrasher
The intentionally weird Camper Van Beethoven accidentally found success with early single “Take the Skinheads Bowling” in 1985. They never had another hit, but fans who dug into their catalog were rewarded with adventures into Russian-tinged ska, psychedelic country and other experiments. But at the beginning of the “alternative” boom of the ’90s, frontman David Lowery formed Cracker, a more radio-friendly group that churned out a few hits (the ubiquitous “Low”) while retaining some of Camper Van Beethoven’s sense of humor (“Euro-Trash Girl,” “I Hate My Generation”). Now Lowery splits his time between recording and touring with both projects, resulting in this tour where he pulls double duty each night. What a bargain! – Thaddeus McCollum

Saturday, Jan. 5, 6 p.m. | The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | thesocial.org | $25-$30

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Cracker, Camper Van Beethoven @ The Social

    • Sat., Jan. 5, 6 p.m. $25-$30

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Burger Week, featuring $5 specialty burgers from over 30 local restaurants, is coming to Orlando Read More

  2. Anywhere between 60 and 200 meteors an hour will be visible over Orlando tonight Read More

  3. Disney World brings back 3-day ticket deal for Florida residents Read More

  4. Look at this Florida chungus Read More

  5. Lake County is building a new $7.8 million no-kill animal shelter Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation