Friday, January 4, 2019
David Lowery's Camper Van Beethoven and Cracker bring a double dose of '90s alt-rock to the Social this week
By Thaddeus McCollum
on Fri, Jan 4, 2019 at 7:00 AM
The intentionally weird Camper Van Beethoven accidentally found success with early single “Take the Skinheads Bowling” in 1985. They never had another hit, but fans who dug into their catalog were rewarded with adventures into Russian-tinged ska, psychedelic country and other experiments. But at the beginning of the “alternative” boom of the ’90s, frontman David Lowery formed Cracker, a more radio-friendly group that churned out a few hits (the ubiquitous “Low”) while retaining some of Camper Van Beethoven’s sense of humor (“Euro-Trash Girl,” “I Hate My Generation”). Now Lowery splits his time between recording and touring with both projects, resulting in this tour where he pulls double duty each night. What a bargain! – Thaddeus McCollum
Saturday, Jan. 5, 6 p.m. | The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | thesocial.org
| $25-$30
