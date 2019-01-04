Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 4, 2019

Tip Jar

Bitters & Bottles Cocktail Lounge is now open in downtown Orlando

Posted By on Fri, Jan 4, 2019 at 1:32 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BITTERS & BOTTLES
  • Photo via Bitters & Bottles
A new cocktail lounge recently opened its doors in Orlando's North Quarter District.

Bitters & Bottles Cocktail Lounge opened last week at 861 N. Orange Ave. (formerly the location of the North Quarter Tavern), and is now offering specialty cocktails, wines, beers and "chef-driven bar snacks."

Master mixologist Ginger Otvos has put a Florida twist on classic drinks with creations such as the Plant City Old Fashioned or Mama's Cherry Limeade, featured on the bar's menu.

The North District has seen an influx of watering holes lately, as Bitters & Bottles joins the newly opened City Pub.



So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Anywhere between 60 and 200 meteors an hour will be visible over Orlando tonight Read More

  2. Burger Week, featuring $5 specialty burgers from over 30 local restaurants, is coming to Orlando Read More

  3. Lake County is building a new $7.8 million no-kill animal shelter Read More

  4. Construction of the Brightline-Virgin rail from South Florida to Orlando is about to begin Read More

  5. Disney World brings back 3-day ticket deal for Florida residents Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation