Friday, January 4, 2019
Bitters & Bottles Cocktail Lounge is now open in downtown Orlando
Posted
By Lora Korpar
on Fri, Jan 4, 2019 at 1:32 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Bitters & Bottles
A new cocktail lounge recently opened its doors in Orlando's North Quarter District.
Bitters & Bottles Cocktail Lounge opened last week at 861 N. Orange Ave. (formerly the location of the North Quarter Tavern), and is now offering specialty cocktails, wines, beers and "chef-driven bar snacks."
Master mixologist Ginger Otvos has put a Florida twist on classic drinks with creations such as the Plant City Old Fashioned or Mama's Cherry Limeade, featured on the bar's menu.
The North District has seen an influx of watering holes lately, as Bitters & Bottles joins the newly opened City Pub.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.
Tags: cocktail lounge, Bitters & Bottles, Image