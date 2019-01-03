Bloggytown

Thursday, January 3, 2019

Bloggytown

Orlando must really love reading John Grisham

Posted By on Thu, Jan 3, 2019 at 2:35 PM

click to enlarge Orlando Public Library - JIM LEATHERMAN
  • Jim Leatherman
  • Orlando Public Library
With 2018 now in the books, it's time to talk about which books Orange County residents enjoyed most last year.

According to the Orange County Public Library System's website, local literature aficionados were into fiction more than other genre in 2018, particularly when it comes to popular scribes like David Baldacci (he gave a talk at the library earlier this year), John Grisham and James Patterson.

Better put, folks around here really loved Grisham and Patterson.

See for yourself:



Top physical checkouts (re: real books) in 2018
1. Camino Island by John Grisham
2. The Rooster Bar by John Grisham
3. The Fix by David Baldacci
4. The Midnight Line by Lee Child
5. Origin: A Novel by Dan Brown
6. Pugs of the Frozen North by Philip Reeve
7. The Whistler by John Grisham
8. Fifty Fifty by James Patterson and Candice Fox
9. Haunted by James Patterson and James Born
10. The People vs. Alex Cross by James Patterson

Top e-book checkouts (re: almost real books) in 2018
1. The President Is Missing by James Patterson and Bill Clinton
2. The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah
3. The Fallen: Amos Decker Series (Book 4) by David Baldacci
4. The Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen
5. Dark in Death: In Death Series (Book 46) by J.D. Robb
6. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis
7. The 17th Suspect: Women's Murder Club Series (Book 17) by James Patterson
8. Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by Michael Wolff
9. Shelter in Peace by Nora Roberts
10. An American Marriage by Tayari Jones

