Orlando must really love reading John Grisham

Orlando Public Library

With 2018 now in the books, it's time to talk aboutbooks Orange County residents enjoyed most last year.According to the Orange County Public Library System 's website, local literature aficionados were into fiction more than other genre in 2018, particularly when it comes to popular scribes like David Baldacci (he gave a talk at the library earlier this year), John Grisham and James Patterson.Better put, folks around hereloved Grisham and Patterson.See for yourself:1.by John Grisham2.by John Grisham3.by David Baldacci4.by Lee Child5.by Dan Brown6.by Philip Reeve7.by John Grisham8.by James Patterson and Candice Fox9.by James Patterson and James Born10.by James Patterson1.by James Patterson and Bill Clinton2.by Kristin Hannah3.(Book 4) by David Baldacci4.by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen5.(Book 46) by J.D. Robb6.by Rachel Hollis7.(Book 17) by James Patterson8.by Michael Wolff9.by Nora Roberts10.by Tayari Jones