Orlando must really love reading John Grisham

Jim Leatherman
Orlando Public Library
With 2018 now in the books, it's time to talk about which
books Orange County residents enjoyed most last year.
According to the Orange County Public Library System
's website, local literature aficionados were into fiction more than other genre in 2018, particularly when it comes to popular scribes like David Baldacci (he gave a talk at the library earlier this year), John Grisham and James Patterson.
Better put, folks around here really
loved Grisham and Patterson.
See for yourself:
Top physical checkouts (re: real books) in 2018
1. Camino Island
by John Grisham
2. The Rooster Bar
by John Grisham
3. The Fix
by David Baldacci
4. The Midnight Line
by Lee Child
5. Origin: A Novel
by Dan Brown
6. Pugs of the Frozen North
by Philip Reeve
7. The Whistler
by John Grisham
8. Fifty Fifty
by James Patterson and Candice Fox
9. Haunted
by James Patterson and James Born
10. The People vs. Alex Cross
by James Patterson
Top e-book checkouts (re: almost real books) in 2018
1. The President Is Missing
by James Patterson and Bill Clinton
2. The Great Alone
by Kristin Hannah
3. The Fallen: Amos Decker Series
(Book 4) by David Baldacci
4. The Wife Between Us
by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen
5. Dark in Death: In Death Series
(Book 46) by J.D. Robb
6. Girl, Wash Your Face
by Rachel Hollis
7. The 17th Suspect: Women's Murder Club Series
(Book 17) by James Patterson
8. Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House
by Michael Wolff
9. Shelter in Peace
by Nora Roberts
10. An American Marriage
by Tayari Jones
