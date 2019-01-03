Bloggytown

Thursday, January 3, 2019

Look at this Florida chungus

Posted By on Thu, Jan 3, 2019 at 2:12 PM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB VIA SUZY GRIFFIN PAUL/FACEBOOK
  • Screen grab via Suzy Griffin Paul/Facebook
An absolute chungus was recently spotted in Lakeland, Florida.

Video of the proud lad was uploaded to Facebook Dec, 29 by Suzy Griffin Paul, who wrote in the caption "Big Gator at Circle B Today!!!"

Over the past few years, Circle B Bar Reserve has produced some seriously massive gators, like the "Godzilla-sized"  gator spotted last year, and arguably the most metal video ever created from Florida, featuring a giant gator eating a much smaller gator.

