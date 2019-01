Look at this Florida chungus

click to enlarge Screen grab via Suzy Griffin Paul/Facebook

An absolute chungus was recently spotted in Lakeland, Florida.Video of the proud lad was uploaded to Facebook Dec, 29 by Suzy Griffin Paul , who wrote in the caption "Big Gator at Circle B Today!!!"Over the past few years, Circle B Bar Reserve has produced some seriously massive gators, like the "Godzilla-sized" gator spotted last year, and arguably the most metal video ever created from Florida, featuring a giant gator eating a much smaller gator.