Look at this Florida chungus
By Colin Wolf
on Thu, Jan 3, 2019 at 2:12 PM
An absolute chungus was recently spotted in Lakeland, Florida.
Video of the proud lad was uploaded to Facebook Dec, 29 by Suzy Griffin Paul
, who wrote in the caption "Big Gator at Circle B Today!!!"
Over the past few years, Circle B Bar Reserve has produced some seriously massive gators, like the "Godzilla-sized"
gator spotted last year, and arguably the most metal video ever created from Florida, featuring a giant gator eating a much smaller gator.
