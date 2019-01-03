The Heard

Thursday, January 3, 2019

Lee Scratch Perry to return to Central Florida next month

Posted By on Thu, Jan 3, 2019 at 6:04 PM

There's no one quite like him in popular music today (if ever), and roughly a year after his Orlando show at the Social in 2018, dub reggae icon Lee "Scratch" Perry will be retuning to Central Florida next month.

Over a nearly 60-year career recording and performing, Perry was an unmatched record producer in Jamaica and beyond, using echo and delay and his own customized devices to push forward the spacey, dreamy "dub reggae" sound template. He's worked with everyone from Bob Marley to the Clash in the course of his musical life.

Lee "Scratch" Perry headlines the Orpheum in Tampa on Friday, Feb. 16. Tickets are $30.49.
