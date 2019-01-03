Florida lawmaker files bill to inspect, track all septic systems

Amid concerns that leaky septic systems are polluting waterways, a Senate Republican on Wednesday filed a proposal that would require the Florida Department of Health to identify all septic systems in the state by Jan. 1, 2021 and provide a map of the systems.The bill (SB 214), filed by Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, also would require inspections of septic systems at least once every five years and require the Department of Health to develop minimum standards and requirements for pumping out or repairing failing systems.Those requirements would take effect July 1, 2022.The bill is filed for the 2019 legislative session, which starts March 5.