Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 3, 2019

Bloggytown

Florida boaters broke their own record for killing manatees in 2018

Posted By on Thu, Jan 3, 2019 at 3:42 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FWC
  • Photo via FWC
Florida boaters did some serious damage to our state's manatee population last year.

In their annual mortality report, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says that a total of 823 manatees died in Florida waters in 2018, and 121 manatees of those were killed by a boat strike. This number breaks the previous record of 106 deaths from 2016 and 2017 –Florida boaters also killed 106 manatees in 2017, as well.

According to the FWC, Florida's months-long battle with toxic algae killed 91 manatees and is suspected in at least 118 more deaths.
Related The manatee cam at Blue Spring State Park is going off right now
The manatee cam at Blue Spring State Park is going off right now
By Paola Peralta
Blogs
While boat strikes were up, the 823 total deaths in 2018 wasn't the largest ever on record. In 2013, Florida experienced 830 reported manatee deaths.

The FWC says roughly 7,500 to 10,300 manatees are currently located in Florida waters.



Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney World brings back 3-day ticket deal for Florida residents Read More

  2. Anywhere between 60 and 200 meteors an hour will be visible over Orlando tonight Read More

  3. Look at this Florida chungus Read More

  4. The number of sex offenders living in Florida is on the rise, and most live in Orange County Read More

  5. Florida's largest medical cannabis provider will soon carry edibles Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation