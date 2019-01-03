Burger Week, featuring $5 specialty burgers from over 30 local restaurants, is coming to Orlando

click to enlarge
For a whole week beginning in February, we're paying homage to America's original sweetheart, the hamburger.
That's right, Orlando Weekly
is proud to announce "Burger Week
," a week (actually 10 days) centered on $5 specialty burgers from more than 30 Orlando area restaurants.
Between Feb. 22 and March 3, Burger Week aims to get you out of the house and exploring Orlando's vast and beefy landscape. While you're out there burgering, take advantage of special drink pairings, punch your Burger Passport for a chance to win prizes, and vote on Orlando's best burger.
More details are on their way, so stay up to date by visiting the site
and following us on Instagram at OrlandoBurgerWeek
.
Any restaurants interested in participating in Burger Week, please email us at info@orlandoburgerweek.com
, or go to the restaurants section of orlandoburgerweek.com
.
