Anywhere between 60 and 200 meteors an hour will be visible over Orlando tonight

Start your 2019 with some galactic enjoyment because the first meteor shower of the year will be peaking Thursday night.
The Quadrantids
, named after an extinct constellation, are known for their bright fireball meteors and being one of the best meteor showers of the year, according to NASA
. During its peak in early January, anywhere from 60 to as many as 200 Quadrantid meteors can be seen per hour in perfect conditions. While most meteor showers have two-day peak, Quadrantids only peak for a few hours, so plan accordingly.
The Quadrantids will be best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere during the night and predawn hours between Thursday, Jan. 3, and Friday, Jan. 4. Check the Time and Date
website to see the best viewing time in your area of Orlando.
To get the best view of the meteor shower, NASA recommends finding a place well away from city or street lights. Lie flat on your back with feet facing northeast and look up at the sky – it should take less than 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the dark.
"Be patient – the show will last until dawn, so you have plenty of time to catch a glimpse," NASA said.
