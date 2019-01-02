Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 2, 2019

Tip Jar

Sanctum Cafe owners to open Sanctum Coffee & Juice Bar this month

Posted By on Wed, Jan 2, 2019 at 4:42 AM

click to enlarge Sanctum Cafe owner Chelsie Savage - ROB BARTLETT
  • Rob Bartlett
  • Sanctum Cafe owner Chelsie Savage
I guess Jamie and Chelsie Savage felt like they just weren't busy enough.

In addition to running Sanctum Cafe — their successful vegan eatery in Colonialtown North — they're on the verge of opening Proper & Wild, a higher-end vegan restaurant in Winter Park, all while raising a schedule-averse, 10-week-old newborn.

Now they're taking over the Wheat Berry Cafe & Raw Juice Bar space in Altamonte Springs and will open the Sanctum Coffee & Juice Bar ... within the next two weeks.
click to enlarge Site of Sanctum Coffee & Juice Bar on Douglas Ave. - JAMIE SAVAGE
  • Jamie Savage
  • Site of Sanctum Coffee & Juice Bar on Douglas Ave.
The compact, 900-square-foot coffee/juice bar will transition into a streamlined version of the Sanctum Cafe we all know and love, highlighting locally roasted coffee and espresso, specialty drinks (house-made chai, matcha-maca latte, lavender latte), smoothies, cold-pressed juices and a selection of Sanctum Cafe's vegan comestibles available in grab-and-go format.
click to enlarge Interior of Sanctum Coffee & Juice Bar - JAMIE SAVAGE
  • Jamie Savage
  • Interior of Sanctum Coffee & Juice Bar
Sandwiches, salads, wraps and breakfast items will be offered, including at least one hot option. Açai bowls and baked goods (including those popular spirulina cookies) round out the offerings.

With the exception of local, organic dairy options for the espresso bar, everything at Sanctum Coffee & Juice Bar will be 100 percent vegan.



As far as Proper & Wild is concerned, look for it to open at the end of the month.

Sanctum Coffee & Juice Bar
1150 Douglas Avenue
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Tue-Fri: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sat-Sun: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Hurricane Michael insurance losses top $4 billion Read More

  2. Ballot proposal would revamp Florida's electric utility industry Read More

  3. Wondermade will host a pop-up in downtown Orlando this weekend Read More

  4. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio bashes baseball deal with Cuba Read More

  5. Number of Floridians using medical marijuana continues to grow, report says Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation