Sanctum Cafe owners to open Sanctum Coffee & Juice Bar this month

Rob Bartlett
Sanctum Cafe owner Chelsie Savage
I guess Jamie and Chelsie Savage felt like they just weren't busy enough.
In addition to running Sanctum Cafe — their successful vegan eatery in Colonialtown North — they're on the verge of opening Proper & Wild
, a higher-end vegan restaurant in Winter Park, all while raising a schedule-averse, 10-week-old newborn.
Now they're taking over the Wheat Berry Cafe & Raw Juice Bar space in Altamonte Springs and will open the Sanctum Coffee & Juice Bar ... within the next two weeks.
Jamie Savage
Site of Sanctum Coffee & Juice Bar on Douglas Ave.
The compact, 900-square-foot coffee/juice bar will transition into a streamlined version of the Sanctum Cafe we all know and love
, highlighting locally roasted coffee and espresso, specialty drinks (house-made chai, matcha-maca latte, lavender latte), smoothies, cold-pressed juices and a selection of Sanctum Cafe's vegan comestibles available in grab-and-go format.
Jamie Savage
Interior of Sanctum Coffee & Juice Bar
Sandwiches, salads, wraps and breakfast items will be offered, including at least one hot option. Açai bowls and baked goods (including those popular spirulina cookies) round out the offerings.
With the exception of local, organic dairy options for the espresso bar, everything at Sanctum Coffee & Juice Bar will be 100 percent vegan.
As far as Proper & Wild is concerned, look for it to open at the end of the month.
Sanctum Coffee & Juice Bar
1150 Douglas Avenue
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Tue-Fri: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sat-Sun: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
