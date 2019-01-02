Bloggytown

Wednesday, January 2, 2019

Bloggytown

Reward increased to $15K for info on fatal shooting of Orlando high school student

Posted By on Wed, Jan 2, 2019 at 2:29 PM

click to enlarge Alejandro Vargas Martinez - PHOTO VIA ORANGE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
  • Photo via Orange County Public Schools
  • Alejandro Vargas Martinez
A reward offered to those who have information on the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Boone High School student Alejandro Vargas Martinez has been increased to $15,000.

The Orlando teenager was gunned down around 6:41 a.m. on Dec. 18 while he was walking to school along Waldo Street near East Kaley Avenue. Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies found Alejandro lying on the street and treated him at the scene, but he later died at the hospital.

A day after Alejandro's death, Crimeline offered $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.


The Sheriff's Office has also released surveillance video showing a "vehicle of interest" in the teenager's killing.




People with information are asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. Tips that lead to the arrest of the suspect or suspects will be eligible for the reward.

