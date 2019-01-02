Reward increased to $15K for info on fatal shooting of Orlando high school student

PLEASE RT: Crimeline reward for the murder of Alejandro "Alex" Vargas Martinez is now $15,000. Please help us find the killer of this exemplary Boone High School student. @OCPSnews @ocpsboone pic.twitter.com/59fErAyxLD

This is a vehicle of interest in the 12/18 murder of Alejandro Vargas Martinez. Please take a careful look at this four-door sedan and if you have any information, call @CrimelineFL at 800-423-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/HTjgtfBzgo