Reward increased to $15K for info on fatal shooting of Orlando high school student

Alejandro Vargas Martinez

PLEASE RT: Crimeline reward for the murder of Alejandro "Alex" Vargas Martinez is now $15,000. Please help us find the killer of this exemplary Boone High School student. @OCPSnews @ocpsboone pic.twitter.com/59fErAyxLD — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 2, 2019

This is a vehicle of interest in the 12/18 murder of Alejandro Vargas Martinez. Please take a careful look at this four-door sedan and if you have any information, call @CrimelineFL at 800-423-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/HTjgtfBzgo — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) December 19, 2018

A reward offered to those who have information on the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Boone High School student Alejandro Vargas Martinez has been increased to $15,000.The Orlando teenager was gunned down around 6:41 a.m. on Dec. 18 while he was walking to school along Waldo Street near East Kaley Avenue. Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies found Alejandro lying on the street and treated him at the scene, but he later died at the hospital.A day after Alejandro's death, Crimeline offered $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.The Sheriff's Office has also released surveillance video showing a "vehicle of interest" in the teenager's killing.People with information are asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. Tips that lead to the arrest of the suspect or suspects will be eligible for the reward.