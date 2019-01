click image Photo via the Fixx/Facebook

'80s new wave stars the Fixx, set to drop anchor on the Dee Snider-hosted "The '80s Cruise" sailing out of Fort Lauderdale next month (it's all true), have scheduled a clutch of Florida headlining dates around that shindig. And as a wise man once said, one thing leads to another and Orlando will play host to the band at the end of February. The Fixx headline the Social on Saturday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $32.50-$35.