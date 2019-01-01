Keep the New Year's buzz going at Stonewall's Guilty Pleasures day party

click to enlarge
One of 2018's best pairings - Stonewall Bar and Tommy Mot - continue their partnership into the New Year, kicking things off before noon on New Year's Day with a free party. Brush off that hangover - or, god bless you, keep your buzz going - with free cover and free champagne while tearing up the dance floor with tunes provided by Mot, the Reverend and Thom Bland. Plus, you can grab some tacos from Tako Cheena while you're there. Stick around long enough and you can make it to tonight's Black Haus Creature Feature Tuesdays for a mere $5.
11 a.m.-6 p.m. | Stonewall Bar Orlando, 741 W. Church St. | 407-373-0888 | stonewallorlando.com
| free