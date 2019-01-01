The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 1, 2019

The Heard

Keep the New Year's buzz going at Stonewall's Guilty Pleasures day party

Posted By on Tue, Jan 1, 2019 at 10:48 AM

click to enlarge champagne_adobestock_123720873.jpeg
One of 2018's best pairings - Stonewall Bar and Tommy Mot - continue their partnership into the New Year, kicking things off before noon on New Year's Day with a free party. Brush off that hangover - or, god bless you, keep your buzz going - with free cover and free champagne while tearing up the dance floor with tunes provided by Mot, the Reverend and Thom Bland. Plus, you can grab some tacos from Tako Cheena while you're there. Stick around long enough and you can make it to tonight's Black Haus Creature Feature Tuesdays for a mere $5.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. | Stonewall Bar Orlando, 741 W. Church St. | 407-373-0888 | stonewallorlando.com | free 
Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ballot proposal would revamp Florida's electric utility industry Read More

  2. Hurricane Michael insurance losses top $4 billion Read More

  3. Seminole County elections chief Michael Ertel named Florida's next secretary of state Read More

  4. Wondermade will host a pop-up in downtown Orlando this weekend Read More

  5. Hurricane Michael could put dent in Florida budget Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation