Band of the Week: Fingerstripes

Welcome to's "." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring youI began writing songs and playing shows under the pseudonym of Fingerstripes in early 2017.My name is Cat Kaiser, and for this project I’m a solo artist who sings and plays acoustic guitar and ukulele.I recently released a music video for my single “Vaccine” back in November that can be found on YouTube here and on my Facebook. I have a few other videos of songs on my Fingerstripes YouTube as well. On January 6th, I’m releasing my first EP that will be 5 songs and available to listen to through most streaming services.Natural, personal, wordy, simple, organicLast year, I played a show at West End on December 30, 2017, and so many people came out to celebrate New Year’s Eve Eve with me. It was an amazing night, and I felt so incredibly connected to the audience. It was also my first time playing ukulele on stage, and I was elated by the positive reaction my first original song on ukulele received.There are honestly too many bands to name, I love so many people in the local music scene so I’m just going to take this opportunity to plug my friends again. Rachel Gentry, John David Williams, and Heather DeSanctis will be playing at my EP release show with me this January, and they are wonderful people and so incredibly talented. Come out and see them play if you can!I don’t really get any descriptions I want to correct people on. It’s hard for me to really describe what I’m going for myself, so I’m pretty open-minded when it comes to how other people interpret me and my music.Orlando has such an extraordinary local music scene that is constantly thriving and growing, so being a musician in such an environment has done nothing but provide encouragement and countless opportunities to play with new people and learn new things. My least favorite thing is parking downtown, but you’ll definitely get that playing in more than just Orlando.I’ve already said it like three times at this point, but on January 6th, I’m having a show at Will’s Pub to promote my EP that is being released the same weekend. The EP is titled, and it will feature five original songs, one of which is “Vaccine,” the song that was featured in my music video that came out a couple months ago.