Friday, December 28, 2018

The Heard

Jenny Parrott kicks off the New Year at Will's Pub with a keen take on folk and country

Posted By on Fri, Dec 28, 2018 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge jennyparrott-6.jpg
Now that all of the holiday rigmarole is out of the way, prepare for a glut of artists both big and small to make their way to our supposedly sunny climes – even if their own climes aren’t exactly arctic. Kick it off with Austin, Texas’ Jenny Parrott. Known mainly as the songwriter for cult western swing trio Shotgun Party and the poppier Loves It, Parrott has been flying solo for a few years, dropping her debut solo album When I Come Down in 2017. She leans more toward playing the electric piano than guitar or fiddle lately, accompanied by her husband and fellow polyinstrumentalist, Gary Newcomb. But it’s her bright voice and sharp wit that make us excited to welcome this Texan back to town.

with Oak Hill Drifters, Gailanne Amundsen | 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $7
