Deathrock newcomers Ten Million Spiders to play Uncle Lou's

We petitioned Santa fervently for new deathrock bands this year, and it looks likewas good because here comes new Baltimorean crypt-dwellers Ten Million Spiders. With that lethal combination of robust attack and deathly power that made bands like (Rozz Williams-vintage) Christian Death, 45 Grave and Superheroines still sound utterly current, just because Ten Million Spiders are still somewhat an enigma doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take them (dead) seriously. Though the band has only released one EP -on Serenity Now Tapes - and this is their first round of touring, the band members are savvy DIY lifers, also doing time in bands like Synodus Horrenda, Lover’s Touch, A/N/D (aka Allow Natural Death), and Stale. Make 2019 sad.with Von Nacht | 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7 | Uncle Lou’s Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave. | 407-898-0009 | $5