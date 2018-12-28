The Heard

Friday, December 28, 2018

Deathrock newcomers Ten Million Spiders to play Uncle Lou's

Posted By on Fri, Dec 28, 2018 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge ten_million_spiders_album_art.jpg
We petitioned Santa fervently for new deathrock bands this year, and it looks like Orlando Weekly was good because here comes new Baltimorean crypt-dwellers Ten Million Spiders. With that lethal combination of robust attack and deathly power that made bands like (Rozz Williams-vintage) Christian Death, 45 Grave and Superheroines still sound utterly current, just because Ten Million Spiders are still somewhat an enigma doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take them (dead) seriously. Though the band has only released one EP - Chaos to the Fly on Serenity Now Tapes - and this is their first round of touring, the band members are savvy DIY lifers, also doing time in bands like Synodus Horrenda, Lover’s Touch, A/N/D (aka Allow Natural Death), and Stale. Make 2019 sad.

with Von Nacht | 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7 | Uncle Lou’s Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave. | 407-898-0009 | $5
