The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 27, 2018

The Gist

Nook on Robinson proves the hits starts comin' and they don't stop comin' with a screening of the fan-made 'Shrek Retold'

Posted By on Thu, Dec 27, 2018 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge 'Shrek Retold'
  • 'Shrek Retold'
We do love watching a new venue find its place in the ecosystem, and this week the Nook settles ever more firmly into the niche it’s carved for itself, i.e.: A Little Place For Weird Stuff. Tonight’s weirdness is a screening of Shrek Retold, a shot-for-shot remake of Shrek by 200 different artists. Yes, Shrek, the 2001 Dreamworks animated fairy-tale starring Mike Myers as a big green ogre and Eddie Murphy as an ass. (Typecasting!) I never obsessed on Shrek, but I’m a big fan of 2008’s Be Kind Rewind, in which feckless video store clerks have to remake every movie in the store on a cardboard and Scotch-tape budget. Guiding light of the project Grant Duffrin, an artist who founded Shrek Fest four years ago, swears Shrek Retold is a labor of love, no irony included. Heartfelt “swede” or feature-length meme, it’s sure to be heartily peculiar, just like the venue in which it’ll unroll.

9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28 | The Nook, 2432 E. Robinson St. | facebook.com/thenookonrobinson | free
Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Hurricane Michael insurance losses top $4 billion Read More

  2. Swastikas spray-painted on buildings near UCF Read More

  3. David Schillhammer resigns as Enzian executive director Read More

  4. 'Bundled' constitutional amendments on ballot eyed by Florida Senate Read More

  5. Wondermade will host a pop-up in downtown Orlando this weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation