Nook on Robinson proves the hits starts comin' and they don't stop comin' with a screening of the fan-made 'Shrek Retold'

We do love watching a new venue find its place in the ecosystem, and this week the Nook settles ever more firmly into the niche it’s carved for itself, i.e.: A Little Place For Weird Stuff. Tonight’s weirdness is a screening of Shrek Retold
, a shot-for-shot remake of Shrek
by 200 different artists. Yes, Shrek
, the 2001 Dreamworks animated fairy-tale starring Mike Myers as a big green ogre and Eddie Murphy as an ass. (Typecasting!) I never obsessed on Shrek
, but I’m a big fan of 2008’s Be Kind Rewind
, in which feckless video store clerks have to remake every movie in the store on a cardboard and Scotch-tape budget. Guiding light of the project Grant Duffrin, an artist who founded Shrek Fest four years ago, swears Shrek Retold
is a labor of love, no irony included. Heartfelt “swede” or feature-length meme, it’s sure to be heartily peculiar, just like the venue in which it’ll unroll.
9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28 | The Nook, 2432 E. Robinson St. | facebook.com/thenookonrobinson
| free