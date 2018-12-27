Chicago's Wingtips bring new wave nostalgia to Stonewall

click to enlarge
If the holidays haven’t fully quenched your thirst for nostalgia, perhaps a dose of ’80s-influenced dream-pop will do the trick. Equal parts New Romantic and darkwave, Chicago duo Wingtips combine The Breakfast Club
with the Batcave for a sonic trip down memory lane. In the year since their show at the Falcon last fall, the duo – founder Vincent Segretario and creative collaborator Hannah Avalon – have embarked on multiple tours around the country and supported the likes of Drab Majesty, Front 242 and Zola Jesus. Whether you prefer leather or lace, you’ll be certain to fall for the mascara’d masquerade performed by this glamorous pair.
with Pass/Ages | 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27 | Stonewall Bar, 741 W. Church St. | 407-373-0888 | stonewallorlando.com
| $5