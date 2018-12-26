Bloggytown

Wednesday, December 26, 2018

Swastikas spay-painted on buildings near UCF

Posted By on Wed, Dec 26, 2018 at 9:31 AM


Someone spray-painted more than a dozen swastikas on buildings along Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida.

News 13 reports the symbol appropriated by Nazi Germany, white supremacists and other extremist groups was found by local residents early Tuesday morning. At University Apartments, where about 10 swastikas were found, residents also found two German words that translate to "forever."

The swastikas have since been covered with Christmas wrapping paper and messages of love. 





