New Smyrna offers plenty of ooey, gooey goodness at the Grilled Cheese Challenge

If you don't want the heartfelt, warm, gooey feelings to end after Christmas Day, head to New Smyrna Beach for their delightfully cheesy and soul-fulfilling Grilled Cheese Challenge. For only $15, envelop yourself in multiple styles of toasted goodness made by local restaurants, chefs and bars. You'll want to order and pick up your passports at the corner of Cooper Street and Flagler Avenue quickly because they sell out fast. Remember to vote for the grilled cheese creation that feels like a hug from an electric blanket.
4-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27 | Downtown New Smyrna Beach, Flagler Avenue and Cooper Street, New Smyrna Beach | nsbgrilledcheese.eventbrite.com
| $15