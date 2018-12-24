Bloggytown

Monday, December 24, 2018

Florida senators will look into Hurricane Michael impacts during session

Posted By on Mon, Dec 24, 2018 at 10:24 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA NOAA
  • Photo via NOAA
When lawmakers return to the Capitol in January to prepare for the 2019 legislative session, four Senate committees will delve into the impacts of Hurricane Michael, according to a Senate calendar.

The Senate Agriculture Committee on Jan. 7 will discuss the hurricane’s effects on agriculture.

Later that day, the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee will receive a presentation on the recovery from the storm, which made landfall in October as a Category 4 hurricane and caused massive damage in parts of Northwest Florida.

The Senate Community Affairs Committee on Jan. 8 is slated to receive a presentation from the Florida Housing Finance Corp. on Michael-related housing issues.



Also, the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee will discuss the storm’s environmental impacts. Environment and Natural Resources Chairman Bill Montford, D-Tallahassee, represents areas that were hard-hit by the hurricane, including Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf and Liberty counties.

The Senate and House will hold numerous committee meetings the week of Jan. 7 as they start working on issues in advance of the session, which will start March 5.

