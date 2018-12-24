Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 24, 2018

Bloggytown

Florida Senate reaches settlement in discrimination lawsuit

Posted By on Mon, Dec 24, 2018 at 10:20 AM

PHOTO VIA JACK LATVALA/FACEBOOK
The Florida Senate has reached a settlement with a legislative aide who filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging she had been subject to discrimination and retaliation, Senate attorneys said Thursday in a federal court document.

The document did not provide details of the settlement with legislative aide Rachel Perrin Rogers, and a Senate spokeswoman said a federal judge’s order bars the Senate from commenting or releasing documents until the EEOC case and a related lawsuit are formally resolved.

Perrin Rogers filed the discrimination complaint in January with the EEOC after a highly publicized series of events that led to the resignation of powerful Sen. Jack Latvala, R-Clearwater.

Perrin Rogers alleged last year that Latvala had harassed her, triggering the Senate to appoint a special master to investigate the accusations.



The special master, former state appellate Judge Ronald Swanson, found probable cause to support Perrin Rogers’ allegations —- though Latvala has denied them.

Perrin Rogers subsequently filed the EEOC complaint against the Senate, alleging in part that she faced retaliation.

The Senate filed a federal lawsuit seeking a preliminary injunction to block an administrative law judge from requiring the Senate's participation in the EEOC case.

Senate attorneys filed the document Thursday in the federal lawsuit to advise U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle of the settlement.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. OUC coal plants linked with spike in rare cancer cases in East Orange County, lawsuit claims Read More

  2. A new cat cafe called 'The Kitty Beautiful' is coming to downtown Orlando and we are here for this Read More

  3. Where to eat in Orlando this Christmas Read More

  4. Orlando rents are rising ridiculously fast compared to other major cities Read More

  5. David Schillhammer resigns as Enzian executive director Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation