Florida Senate reaches settlement in discrimination lawsuit

Photo via Jack Latvala/Facebook

The Florida Senate has reached a settlement with a legislative aide who filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging she had been subject to discrimination and retaliation, Senate attorneys said Thursday in a federal court document.The document did not provide details of the settlement with legislative aide Rachel Perrin Rogers, and a Senate spokeswoman said a federal judge’s order bars the Senate from commenting or releasing documents until the EEOC case and a related lawsuit are formally resolved.Perrin Rogers filed the discrimination complaint in January with the EEOC after a highly publicized series of events that led to the resignation of powerful Sen. Jack Latvala, R-Clearwater.Perrin Rogers alleged last year that Latvala had harassed her, triggering the Senate to appoint a special master to investigate the accusations.The special master, former state appellate Judge Ronald Swanson, found probable cause to support Perrin Rogers’ allegations —- though Latvala has denied them.Perrin Rogers subsequently filed the EEOC complaint against the Senate, alleging in part that she faced retaliation.The Senate filed a federal lawsuit seeking a preliminary injunction to block an administrative law judge from requiring the Senate's participation in the EEOC case.Senate attorneys filed the document Thursday in the federal lawsuit to advise U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle of the settlement.