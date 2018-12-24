Band of the Week: Moat Cobra

click to enlarge

Just the facts:

Brett Beavers - Vocals



Dave Moreno - Guitar



Jeremy Ashe - Bass



Al Serrano - on drums



Five questions:



Welcome to's "." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring youThe band was formed in 2013 and originally consisted of members from other local Orlando bands including Brett Beavers from Destructonomicon, Jordan Douglas and Jeff Stamborski from The Products and Dave Moreno from Aella. After a year into the band Jeff moved to Australia, which left us without a bass player but we had enough songs to start playing shows, which we did up until our friend Jeremy took over on bass. The band eventually parted ways with Jordan and Al from Motivated by Silence joined the band in late 2016.Chaotic, Groovin, Metallic, Hardcore, PunkThis might vary for some of us but for Brett and I (Dave), I’m pretty sure it would have to be opening for High on Fire, they’re one of our favorite bands and that was like our second or third show as a band and we got to play in front of a sold out crowd at Will’s Pub but this was before Jeremy and Al were in the band. For the rest of the guys I’m sure it’s either our record release show, playing with Torche recently or playing the Bloodlet reunion show since one of the songs on our album features guest vocals from Scott Angelacos from Bloodlet.We love so many local bands and have played with many of them, so this is a tough one but it would have to be a toss up between Junior Bruce, Mindscar, The Hamiltons or The Glorious Rebellion. All those bands have helped us out a lot to get up to where we’re at today and we’ve become pretty good friends with a lot of those guys.Some people say we’re a hardcore punk band, some people say we’re a Metal band, some people say we’re sludgy punk and some people say we’re mathcore, which is all fine by us since we’re influenced by many of the heavy genres or sub genres, from grind/death metal, to old school hardcore punk, to chaotic mathcore and sludge metal, we try to draw from a little bit of all that and make the music that we want to hear as a band since we all come from different stylistic backgrounds and that’s all that really matters. No need to correct people, we know that we mix it up with our sound and with the shows we play.As an Orlando band, meeting and playing with people that are also involved in the underground scene here is pretty awesome. Since our scene isn’t huge all of us tend to stick together, watch each other’s backs and help each other out. There’s not much not to like, a lot of the national touring bands come through here so there are several opportunities for locals to get on bigger shows and exposure.We have some new songs in the works for next year, so we’ll have some new material in our live set for everyone to check out. These will be the first batch of songs written by the entire current lineup and will be some of our most dynamic material yet.