Friday, December 21, 2018

Winter Park's Central Park gets brassy for a Merry Tuba Christmas

Posted By on Fri, Dec 21, 2018 at 6:00 AM

Nothing screams Christmas like tuba, euphonium, sousaphone and baritone players of all ages gathering for a holiday spirit jam sesh in Winter Park’s Central Park. Well, maybe that’s not entirely the case; however, it is that time of year and it is Christmas music, and, better yet, it’s totally free for all to enjoy. So take a break from your last-minute holiday shopping (really, this means you should close the Amazon window in your browser), grab your loved ones, and go out for an afternoon of relaxing brass ensembles. And if you’re a musician, registration is $10 to join and begins at 9 a.m., with rehearsal running from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22 | Central Park, 150 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park | cityofwinterpark.org | free
