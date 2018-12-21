The Gist

Friday, December 21, 2018

Morse Museum expands its Holiday Open House to a full weekend

Posted By on Fri, Dec 21, 2018 at 7:05 AM

click to enlarge gal_morse-christmas-eve-window.jpg
Most years, the Morse Museum opens its doors on Christmas Eve to serve as a cost-free oasis of calm in the middle of the holiday rush. This year, though, Dec. 24 falls on Monday, and the museum is closed on Mondays. So, in a feat of even more generosity than usual, the Morse has decided to grant free admission both Saturday and Sunday. Step into the low-lit galleries and let the stress fall away – no thoughts of family meltdowns, cooking hassles or credit-card anxiety will intrude as you submerge your senses in the masterpieces of Tiffany glass and the sounds of the Raintree Chamber Players, playing live on Sunday. Aaahhh. (And if you absolutely must escape on Monday evening, the Morse Museum Shop, one of the best in town, is open Christmas Eve.)

9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22-23 | The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park | 407-645-5311 | morsemuseum.org | free
