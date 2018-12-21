John Waters' 'Polyester' gets a not-quite-traditional Christmas screening at Enzian

click to enlarge
-
Tab Hunter and Divine in Polyester/New Line Cinema
You might be wondering why Enzian is showing Polyester
Tuesday night rather than Female Trouble
, the more obvious holiday-season choice. We have a theory: Our music editor, who interviewed Mr. John Waters his own self for last week’s issue, points out that it’s the last of the Waters films to employ the “I’ll yell louder than you/no, I’LL yell louder than YOU” school of acting; I flashed on every holiday spent with my small yet fiercely interrupty family and a colored Christmas bulb lit up over my head. This is neither here nor there, but do yourself a favor and check out the tale of Francine Fishpaw and her troubled family on the big screen, because this showing will include the original Odorama cards, making it a SCENT-sational way to spend a Tuesday night.
9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25 | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Avenue, Maitland | 407-629-0054 | enzian.org
| $9