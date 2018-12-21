Get free Christmas Eve gumbo with Bad Santa and Eugene Snowden at Will's Pub

click to enlarge
One of the best parts of the holidays is sneaking away from family to spend time with your friends. And if you’re in town on Christmas Eve, you won’t find a friendlier night than the 16th annual Gumbo Party at Will’s Pub. Enjoy cups of homemade seafood gumbo while taking in some jingle bell rawk from Bad Santa & the Angry Elves along with everyone’s best friend, Eugene Snowden. It’s worth being late to your mom’s house the next day.
with Bad Santa & the Angry Elves, the Yelves, Eugene Snowden & Friends | 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org
| $7