Dirty Laundry goes full metal Christmas for Season's Grievings

King Diamond, "No Presents for Christmas" single/Roadrunner Records
Considering the Northern European origins of many Christmas traditions (tree rituals, Odin’s sled, mandatory ale), it’s a little surprising that metal doesn’t have as much of a presence during the holiday season. Until now! Enjoy festive decorations during Dirty Laundry’s Season’s Grievings party along with holiday-inspired metal, holiday horror flicks and hot cocoa spiked with pecan vodka. As King Diamond says, “There’s no presents. Not this Christmas.”
9 p.m. Saturday; Dirty Laundry, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; free; willspub.org
