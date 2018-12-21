The Heard

Friday, December 21, 2018

Dirty Laundry goes full metal Christmas for Season's Grievings

Posted By on Fri, Dec 21, 2018 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge KING DIAMOND, "NO PRESENTS FOR CHRISTMAS" SINGLE/ROADRUNNER RECORDS
  • King Diamond, "No Presents for Christmas" single/Roadrunner Records
Considering the Northern European origins of many Christmas traditions (tree rituals, Odin’s sled, mandatory ale), it’s a little surprising that metal doesn’t have as much of a presence during the holiday season. Until now! Enjoy festive decorations during Dirty Laundry’s Season’s Grievings party along with holiday-inspired metal, holiday horror flicks and hot cocoa spiked with pecan vodka. As King Diamond says, “There’s no presents. Not this Christmas.”

9 p.m. Saturday; Dirty Laundry, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; free; willspub.org.
