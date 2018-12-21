Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 21, 2018

Bloggytown

Central Florida is experiencing mass layoffs, while Florida's unemployment drops to its lowest in 12 years

Posted By on Fri, Dec 21, 2018 at 1:24 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY PICTURES OF MONEY VIA FLICKR
Even as the state's unemployment level dropped to 3.3 percent last month, the lowest in 12 years, more Central Florida workers lost their jobs amid mass layoffs this year than any year since 2010.

According to employer reports to the state under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, a law that requires companies to notify the state 60 days prior to laying off more than 50 workers or 33 percent of their employees, more than 2,000 people in Orange, Osceola, Lake and Seminole counties were laid off this year.

Across Florida, 17,868 mass layoffs were reported in 2018, the highest since the Great Recession peaked in 2009 – the largest of which in Central Florida took place at the Carlton Palms Educational Center in Mount Dora, where 272 jobs were cut after the facility was shuttered in October, following years of allegations of abuse against patients.

Retail took a shellacking too. In November, C&S Wholesale, a distributor for the Florida-based Southeastern Grocers family of supermarkets, such as Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Mas, announced it was nixing 205 employees. Winn-Dixie then closed 94 stores nationwide in March, including three based in the Orlando area. And around that same time, following the closure of a store in Fern Park, Sam's Club laid off 173 workers.



For an economy that's supposed to be booming, booming, booming on all fronts, that doesn't make much sense, right?

It does when you take into consideration the further advent of automation.

The Pew Research Center estimates that the average hourly cost of a manufacturing worker in the U.S. is $36, compared to just $4 for a robot. It's figures like those that lead the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development to estimate that 14 percent of jobs in advanced economies could become susceptible to automation and another 32 percent substantially changed, which in turn affects the lives of millions of workers, not just statewide or nationwide but worldwide, too.

So even with the good news there's bad news. Sorry.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Beth's Burger Bar will close its downtown Orlando location Read More

  2. The Orlando music scene loses a bright, soulful light in Richard Sherfey Read More

  3. OUC coal plants linked with spike in rare cancer cases in East Orange County, lawsuit claims Read More

  4. Ron DeSantis plans to make pardons for Groveland Four a 'priority' Read More

  5. Sushi Pop Winter Park will soft open on New Year's Eve Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation