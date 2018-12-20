The Heard

Thursday, December 20, 2018

The Heard

Wolf-Face headlines Soundbar's Punk Rock Xmas this week

Posted By on Thu, Dec 20, 2018 at 10:26 AM

click to enlarge gal_wolf-face.jpg
In a little-known postscript to a short and bloody career known for outrage and provocation, the Sex Pistols (Sid Vicious edition, at the very height of their infamy) threw a Christmas party and benefit for the children of striking miners in the town of Huddersfield in 1977. So it was that their final U.K. gig was an uncharacteristically sweet affair, with children pogoing along to the Pistols and John Lydon handing out presents. It was a textbook example of how to merge the nihilism of punk with an imperative of treating fellow humans with, um, humanity and warmth. The fourth annual Punk X-Mas follows in that example. You’ll get sets from St. Pete’s Wolf-Face, as well as locals Teen Agers, the 4Js and the first Overdale show in years, as well as comedy from Big Tim, Heather Shaw and more.

with Teen Agers, Wolf-Face, Overdale, the 4Js | 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21 | Soundbar, 31 W. Pine St. | soundbarorl.com | $18
