Sushi Pop Winter Park will soft open on New Year's Eve

If you haven't made New Year's Eve plans, you'll be interested to know that the Winter Park outpost of Sushi Pop, the finest restaurant in all of Oviedo
, will soft open Monday, Dec. 31, following a friends and family event Dec. 22 and a VIP event Dec. 23.
Chef Chau Trinh and business partner Lou Waldman's modern Japanese restaurant, which moved into the old Boi Brazil space at 115 E. Lyman Ave., will offer the finest from Tokyo's Toyosu Fish Market (it replaced the Tsukiji Fish Market when it closed in October) and focus on nigiri, sashimi and sashimi tastings.
Chef Chau Trinh
-
Chef Chau Trinh
Maki (rolled sushi) will also be available but will be limited to a dozen options or less.
The seasonally changing menu will also feature Southeast Asian-inspired dishes. On the libationary front, expect "Asian-tailored" cocktails, beers, wines and sake.
Says Trinh, "It's our hope that the pairing of our food, bar, architecture and design provide more than just sustenance, but an experience unlike any other Japanese restaurant in Winter Park."
Reservations for the New Year's Eve dinner can be made here
.
A grand opening is slated for the end of January and Chauhaus, the lunchtime Vietnamese pop-up we wrote about here
, will commence shortly after that.
Soft opening hours are:
Monday-Thursday
5-10 p.m.
Friday-Saturday
5-11 p.m.
Sunday
5-9 p.m.
