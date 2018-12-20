Puddles Pity Party returns to Orlando in February

Proving once and for all that comedy and tragedy are two sides of the same coin, troubadour clown Puddles is taking his Pity Party revue on the road next year, and returning to the City Beautiful for the first time since 2017.
The 7-foot-tall crooning, clown – backed by Postmodern Jukebox live – gained initial notoriety for his cover of Lorde's "Royals," and has been garnering rave reviews since. Indeed Puddles just released a festive cover of the Louis Prima Christmas gem, "What Will Santa Claus Say."