click to enlarge Photo courtesy the Mennello Museum

The Mennello Museum has announced the return of their popular outdoor Indie-Folkfest music/art extravaganza set for February. The Indie-Folkfest is one of the (free) outdoor highlights of every spring in Orlando. Friends and families gather on the lawn of the sculpture garden to take in a veritable feast of local wares, food and drink, and sets from local folk and Americana stalwarts. The Indie Folkfest goes down at the Mennello Museum on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at noon. Lineup TBA.