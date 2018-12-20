The Heard

Thursday, December 20, 2018

The Heard

Black Haüs starts a Cult at Stonewall

Posted By on Thu, Dec 20, 2018 at 10:26 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BLACK HAÜS CREATURE FEATURE TUESDAYS/FACEBOOK
The legendary and terrifyingly beautiful Black Haüs drag family is slinking over from their Creature Feature spot on Tuesdays at Stonewall Bar for a second act: Cult on Fridays. Performers with looks that could raise the dead enact a dystopian future where an underground resistance meets at Stonewall to party and dream of a dark revolution. Industrial music and art, drink specials and Tako Cheena dominate this fantasy abandoned junkyard/speakeasy, where only those who join the Cult can enter. Come dressed in leather gear or cult attire to knock some dollars off that
cover charge.

9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21 | Stonewall Bar Orlando, 741 W. Church St. | stonewallorlando.com | $5-$10
