Black Haüs starts a Cult at Stonewall

The legendary and terrifyingly beautiful Black Haüs drag family is slinking over from their Creature Feature spot on Tuesdays at Stonewall Bar for a second act: Cult on Fridays. Performers with looks that could raise the dead enact a dystopian future where an underground resistance meets at Stonewall to party and dream of a dark revolution. Industrial music and art, drink specials and Tako Cheena dominate this fantasy abandoned junkyard/speakeasy, where only those who join the Cult can enter. Come dressed in leather gear or cult attire to knock some dollars off that
cover charge.
9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21 | Stonewall Bar Orlando, 741 W. Church St. | stonewallorlando.com
| $5-$10