Where to eat in Orlando this Christmas

Arguably the best scene in A Christmas Story
is when the burnt turkey comes out of the oven and the Old Man gathers the fam: "Everyone get dressed! We're going out to eat!
" They end up at the neighborhood Chinese restaurant in front of a Peking duck instead of a turkey and the trimmings.
We wouldn't fault you one bit for dining at Peter's Kitchen
, Ming's Bistro
or Tasty Wok
on Christmas Day (I will, TBH), but if you're looking for something a little more traditional (read: $$$), make reservations at one of these local restaurants serving gorgeous goodies on Dec. 24 and 25.
1921 Mount Dora
Mount Dora's charming-est eatery will serve a Christmas Feast from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 24. The menu features dishes like Cheerwine-glazed pork spareribs, braised lamb with dates, and lemon cheesecake.
Canvas Restaurant & Market
Menu specials for Christmas Eve include Chilean sea bass with roasted fennel and herb puree ($40), and a 28-ounce Porterhouse steak with confit mushrooms, cippolini onions and roasted garlic ($60).
Chroma Modern Bar + Kitchen
Menu specials for Christmas include roasted duck breast and confit duck leg with cherries, parsnip mousse, bourbon and crispy parsnips ($27), Wagyu N.Y. Strip with Grana Pandano, roasted red potatoes, charred trumpet mushrooms and demi-glace ($39).
The Ravenous Pig
The Winter Park hog heaven will serve a traditional Christmas Eve Pig Roast from 11:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Dec. 24. The $18 plate includes sliced pork, candied collards, black-eyed peas, cornbread and a seasonal dessert. A limited menu will also be available. Some chef specials will be available when the restaurant opens for dinner at 5:00 p.m.
Urbain 40
The Dr. Phillips boite will offer Christmas Eve specials including creamy chestnut soup, pan-roasted branzino, and Buche de Noel for dessert.
Flemings Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar (Sand Lake)
No need to abstain — Flemings is offering 20 percent off your Uber ride home from the restaurant (just ask your server for the voucher code when you're ready to call your car). The holiday prix fixe menu includes filet mignon, lobster tail, Cabernet demi-glace and sauteed mushrooms. Christmas Day service starts at 4 p.m.
Morton's The Steakhouse
Open from 4 to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and 2 to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day, Morton's is serving signature steakhouse fare with specials like Côte de Boeuf and Filet & Lobster Oscar.
American Kitchen Bar & Grill
Located inside the B Resort at Disney Springs, the holiday menu includes roasted turkey with sage brown gravy (what's more American, truly?), and prime rib, as well as all the traditional holiday fixings, plus chocolate-peppermint ice cream and pecan pie for dessert.
STK Steakhouse
Dive into Disney Springs' swankiest address with the a la carte menu, as well as Prime Rib and several other holiday specials from the kitchen. A kids' menu is also available.