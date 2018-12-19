The next couple weeks will probably be insane at Florida's busiest airport, Orlando International

click to enlarge
-
Photo via Orlando International Airport Facebook
The busiest time to travel of the year is about to collide with the busiest airport in Florida.
According to a new report, Orlando International Airport is expecting a record 2.7 million holiday travelers, which will crush last year's predictions by 6 percent. These inflated predictions are despite the fact the travel period is two days shorter, down from 21 to 19 days this year: Dec. 21–Jan. 8, 2019, says the report, which was released Monday morning from MCO.
The report also predicts Sunday, Dec. 30, will be the busiest day of the year at the airport, with an estimated 162,264 daily passengers, followed by Jan. 6, with 155,034.
click to enlarge
"Unlike last year, travelers will not see a lot of construction taking place inside the main terminal building," says Phil Brown, Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. "We have finished our ticket counter renovations, completed phase one of the checkpoint expansion projects and enhanced our wayfinding and signage. All of which are designed to make for a better holiday travel experience."
To help with the influx of passengers, MCO says they've bolstered the airport with new, easier-to-read signage, expanded security checkpoints, renovated ticket lobbies, added holiday entertainment, and, despite some controversy
, added facial recognition tech to help speed up security.
However, regardless of improvements, MCO still recommends you arrive at least two hours early, don't wrap your Christmas presents, and for the love of god don't bring any guns
.
According to a recent report from travel writer Asher Fergusson, MCO ranked as the seventh worst airport in the country
when it comes to flight delays. The list also ranks Orlando's airport as the second worst in Florida, just a couple of spots below Miami.
