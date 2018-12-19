British-style curry takes over the Harp & Celt Wednesday night

click to enlarge Photo via Harp & Celt/Facebook

Thanks to Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, our collective image of an ideal Christmas tends to colored by the imagery of a Victorian London. But modern Londoners are much more likely to feast on a nice curry than a roast goose. Get your fill of authentic British-style curry at the Harp & Celt’s semi-regular Curry Night, presented by Chef Paul of the Viceroy Chip Shop this Wednesday. After all, Christmas itself is the epitome of cultural appropriation. Reservations required.