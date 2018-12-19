Tip Jar

Wednesday, December 19, 2018

British-style curry takes over the Harp & Celt Wednesday night

Posted By on Wed, Dec 19, 2018 at 1:29 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA HARP & CELT/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Harp & Celt/Facebook
Thanks to Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, our collective image of an ideal Christmas tends to colored by the imagery of a Victorian London. But modern Londoners are much more likely to feast on a nice curry than a roast goose. Get your fill of authentic British-style curry at the Harp & Celt’s semi-regular Curry Night, presented by Chef Paul of the Viceroy Chip Shop this Wednesday. After all, Christmas itself is the epitome of cultural appropriation. Reservations required.

6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday; The Harp & Celt, 25 S. Magnolia Ave.; $22; 407-481-2928; harpandcelt.com.

