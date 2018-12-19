A veritable who’s-who of Orlando music converge for the Classic Country Holiday Party at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Photo via Kaleigh Baker/Facebook

A veritable who’s-who of local musicians gets together at Will’s Pub this week for a good cause. Featuring the likes of Joseph and Jessy Martens, Brian Chodorcoff, Andy Matchett, Kaleigh Baker, Jeff Nolan, Jacob Miller and tons more, the Classic Country Holiday Party promises a country jam to rival the Country Bear Jamboree. Plus, if you bring in some canned goods to donate, you’ll get a break on the cover and do a little good for Central Florida veterans.