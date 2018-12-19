The Heard

Wednesday, December 19, 2018

The Heard

A veritable who’s-who of Orlando music converge for the Classic Country Holiday Party at Will's Pub

Posted By on Wed, Dec 19, 2018 at 1:36 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA KALEIGH BAKER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Kaleigh Baker/Facebook
A veritable who’s-who of local musicians gets together at Will’s Pub this week for a good cause. Featuring the likes of Joseph and Jessy Martens, Brian Chodorcoff, Andy Matchett, Kaleigh Baker, Jeff Nolan, Jacob Miller and tons more, the Classic Country Holiday Party promises a country jam to rival the Country Bear Jamboree. Plus, if you bring in some canned goods to donate, you’ll get a break on the cover and do a little good for Central Florida veterans.

9 p.m. Thursday; Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $7-$10; willspub.org.

