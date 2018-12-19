22 free shows happening in Orlando this week

click image
Wednesday, Dec. 19
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth
Photo via Dillon Nathaniel/Facebook
Dillon Nathaniel
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday, Dec. 20
Leisure Chief
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
A Charli Browne Christmas
9 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.
Thursday Night Hang: Steve Luciano Trio
8 p.m. at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Friday, Dec. 21
Dillon Nathaniel
9 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.
James Brown Holiday Jam With DJ BMF
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Life on Mars
8:30 pm at Dexter's of Winter Park, 558 W. New England Ave., Winter Park.
Maxx Von Shadow
8 pm at Sanford Brewing Company, 400 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Saturday, Dec. 22
Day Vibes x No One Knows I'm Disco
2 pm at Stonewall Bar Orlando, 741 W. Church St.
DJ Dolo's Classic Mixtape Live
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Mattei, Steven Fine, White Wolf, Doctor Boom
10 pm at Peek Downtown, 50 E. Central Blvd.
Merry Tuba Christmas
1 pm at Central Park, Winter Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park.
Season's Grievings
9 pm at Will's Dirty Laundry, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Stonewall Duo
8:30 pm at Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road.
Tail Light Rebellion, Will Brack, RootNest Ramblers
8 pm at Grumpy's Underground Lounge, 1018 N. Mills Ave.
Sunday, Dec. 23
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Monday, Dec. 24
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays
6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Florida Man
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.