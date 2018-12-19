22 free shows happening in Orlando this week

click image Photo via Dillon Nathaniel/Facebook

Dillon Nathaniel

10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.9 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.8 p.m. at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.9 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.8:30 pm at Dexter's of Winter Park, 558 W. New England Ave., Winter Park.8 pm at Sanford Brewing Company, 400 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.2 pm at Stonewall Bar Orlando, 741 W. Church St.10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.10 pm at Peek Downtown, 50 E. Central Blvd.1 pm at Central Park, Winter Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park.9 pm at Will's Dirty Laundry, 1036 N. Mills Ave.8:30 pm at Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road.8 pm at Grumpy's Underground Lounge, 1018 N. Mills Ave.10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.