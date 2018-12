United Arts of Central Florida approves nearly $1.5 million for local arts groups

click to enlarge photo courtesy West Art District, via Facebook

Art & History Museums – Maitland : $42,500



: $42,500 Bach Festival Society of Winter Park : $61,200



: $61,200 Central Florida Community Arts : $21,500



: $21,500 School of Art : $61,700



: $61,700 Downtown Arts District : $22,700



: $22,700 Enzian Theater : $48,600



: $48,600 Garden Theatre : $27,100



: $27,100 Orange County Regional History Center : $27,200



: $27,200 Orlando Ballet: $177,700



$177,700 Orlando Fringe : $26,900



: $26,900 Orlando Museum of Art : $115,400



: $115,400 Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra : $199,400



: $199,400 Orlando Repertory Theatre : $121,000



: $121,000 Orlando Science Center : $176,700



: $176,700 Orlando Shakes: $160,700



Albin Polasek Museum & Sculpture Gardens : $16,400



: $16,400 Bay Street Players : $9,000



: $9,000 Central Florida Ballet : $23,300



: $23,300 Florida Symphony Youth Orchestras : $15,300



: $15,300 Holocaust Memorial Resource & Education Center of Florida : $30,300



: $30,300 Mennello Museum of American Art : $10,200



: $10,200 Mount Dora Center for the Arts : $14,000



: $14,000 Osceola County Historical Society : $4,300



: $4,300 Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center : $4,500



: $4,500 Winter Garden Heritage Foundation: $7,300



Asian Cultural Association : $5,000



: $5,000 Creative City Project : $5,000



: $5,000 Global Peace Film Festival : $5,500



: $5,500 Orlando Gay Chorus : $8,500



: $8,500 Steinway Society of Central Florida : $8,200



: $8,200 Urban Think Foundation : $10,400



: $10,400 Winter Park History Museum: $3,800



United Arts of Central Florida will provide $1.495 million in operating funds to 35 local nonprofits this year, the group announced Tuesday.That's $15,000 more than in 2017, according to a news release – a major feat in light of how the state of Florida has dramatically slashed funding in recent years . All funds come from donations provided to the Arts for All fund in the group's annual spring Campaign for the Arts."Since its inception in 1989, United Arts has invested more than $150 million in the growth and development of Central Florida nonprofit cultural groups," United Arts of Central Florida president and CEO Flora Maria Garcia says in the release. "This highly competitive grant process ensures that Central Florida residents are receiving intriguing, inclusive and creative programming from cultural institutions."As the release notes, operating support is essential funding for nonprofit organizations. Last year, the organization contributed to 4,559 exhibitions and productions, as well as provided education to 961,816 students while attracting more than 2.8 million visitors in the process. In all, United Arts estimates that the grants support 359 full-time and 526 part-time staff positions, and that's not even including the 13,625 artists it supports too.This year's allocations include:(Large-budget organizations)(Midsize-budget organizations)(Small-budget organizations)