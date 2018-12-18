Tuesday, December 18, 2018
Sus Hi Eatstation opening new location near Orlando's Mills 50 neighborhood
By Colin Wolf
on Tue, Dec 18, 2018 at 3:38 PM
Photo via Sus Hi Eatstation/Facebook
Local build-your-own sushi chain Sus Hi Eatstation is opening a new location near Orlando's Mills 50 neighborhood.
Sus Hi Eatstation made the announcement on their Facebook page
Tuesday, stating that the new outpost will open at 1830 Colonial Drive in the former Mai Bistro spot, which is also across the street from Black Bean Deli.
No exact opening date was announced, but the company is hiring for the new spot.
This will be Sus Hi Eatstation's fifth Orlando area location, with restaurants already in Millenia, near UCF, Lake Nona and Altamonte Springs.
