Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 18, 2018

Bloggytown

Stray bullet hits day care worker outside private school near Orlando

Posted By on Tue, Dec 18, 2018 at 3:04 PM

click image PHOTO VIA GOOGLE MAPS
A stray bullet hit a day care worker outside an Ivey Lane private school near Orlando Tuesday afternoon.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the bullet came from two vehicles involved in a shooting at the northwest corner of Gore Street and Ivey Lane. The victim was sitting outside the Scholar's Prep Academy building at 913 S. Ivey Lane when she was struck by the stray bullet around 12:31 p.m.

The day care worker was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

"One of the parties involved has made contact with law enforcement and is cooperating so far," Cpl. Rose Silva says.



This is the second shooting in Orlando today. Earlier on Tuesday, a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed while on his way to Boone High School.

A recent analysis from The Trace found there have been at least 710 shootings in Orlando since 2014, leaving 358 dead and 687 people injured.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 15-year-old boy shot, killed while walking to Orlando high school Read More

  2. Trump Foundation, which donated $25K to Florida AG Pam Bondi, ordered to dissolve for illegal activity Read More

  3. 358 people have been shot and killed in Orlando since 2014 Read More

  4. It appears Orlando's housing market is getting slightly less shitty Read More

  5. It's been a wild year for Orlando's live music venues Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation