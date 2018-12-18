Tuesday, December 18, 2018
Stray bullet hits day care worker outside private school near Orlando
By Monivette Cordeiro
on Tue, Dec 18, 2018 at 3:04 PM
A stray bullet hit a day care worker outside an Ivey Lane private school near Orlando Tuesday afternoon.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the bullet came from two vehicles involved in a shooting at the northwest corner of Gore Street and Ivey Lane. The victim was sitting outside the Scholar's Prep Academy
building at 913 S. Ivey Lane when she was struck by the stray bullet around 12:31 p.m.
The day care worker was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
"One of the parties involved has made contact with law enforcement and is cooperating so far," Cpl. Rose Silva says.
This is the second shooting in Orlando today. Earlier on Tuesday, a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed while on his way to Boone High School.
A recent analysis from The Trace
found there have been at least 710 shootings in Orlando since 2014, leaving 358 dead and 687 people injured.
