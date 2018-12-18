Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 18, 2018

Bloggytown

Orlando Congresswoman Val Demings is pushing for a Trump impeachment

Posted By on Tue, Dec 18, 2018 at 1:02 PM

PHOTO VIA VAL DEMINGS' CAMPAIGN
  • Photo via Val Demings' campaign
Over the weekend, U.S. Rep. Val Demings told MSNBC that President Donald Trump runs the risk of facing impeachment charges when the newly elected Democratic majority takes over Congress early next year.

"We are going to do our job," Demings, a Democrat, told daytime host Alex Witt. "If [Special Counsel Robert Mueller's] investigation leads to impeachment, we're going to do our job up to and including impeachment."

Trump's alleged impeachable offenses continue to add up.

As one of the prongs of the Special Counsel's investigation, the president is under investigation for obstruction of justice ... on multiple fronts, as well as for possibly conspiring with others to commit crimes against the U.S. (re: the Russian investigation.) Investigators are looking into whether he's violated, and continues to violate, the U.S. Constitution's Emoluments Clause, which prohibits the president from accepting person benefits from any foreign government or entity. And then there's his frequent abuses of power, such as his directing of law enforcement to investigate his political adversaries and abuse of presidential pardons.



And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Hopefully Demings and her colleagues on the House Judiciary Committee, which will be chaired by U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-New York, are ready to burn the midnight oil.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 15-year-old boy shot, killed while walking to Orlando high school Read More

  2. 358 people have been shot and killed in Orlando since 2014 Read More

  3. It appears Orlando's housing market is getting slightly less shitty Read More

  4. Richard Corcoran, who once called teachers union 'evil,' was just appointed Florida education commissioner Read More

  5. New bill would ban Florida drivers from texting, talking on hand-held cellphones Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation