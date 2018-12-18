Orlando Congresswoman Val Demings is pushing for a Trump impeachment

-
Photo via Val Demings' campaign
Over the weekend, U.S. Rep. Val Demings told MSNBC that President Donald Trump runs the risk of facing impeachment charges when the newly elected Democratic majority takes over Congress early next year.
"We are going to do our job," Demings, a Democrat, told daytime host Alex Witt. "If [Special Counsel Robert Mueller's] investigation leads to impeachment, we're going to do our job up to and including impeachment."
Trump's alleged impeachable offenses continue to add up.
As one of the prongs of the Special Counsel's investigation, the president is under investigation for obstruction of justice ... on multiple fronts
, as well as for possibly conspiring with others to commit crimes against the U.S. (re: the Russian investigation
.) Investigators are looking into whether he's violated, and continues to violate
, the U.S. Constitution's Emoluments Clause, which prohibits the president from accepting person benefits from any foreign government or entity. And then there's his frequent abuses of power, such as his directing of law enforcement to investigate his political adversaries and abuse of presidential pardons.
And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Hopefully Demings and her colleagues on the House Judiciary Committee, which will be chaired by U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-New York, are ready to burn the midnight oil.
