The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 18, 2018

The Heard

Latin trap star Bad Bunny returns to Orlando in 2019

Posted By on Tue, Dec 18, 2018 at 12:45 PM

click image PHOTO VIA BAD BUNNY/FACEBOOK
Latin trap star Bad Bunny is coming back to Orlando's Amway Center next April as a stop on his 2019 tour.

El conejo malo made the City Beautiful a stop on his first North American tour this year, and it looks like he enjoyed us, so he'll be coming back on April 11.

The "Bad Bunny Live" tour starts in March 2019 at the Santander Arena in Pennsylvania and ends about a month and half later with a concert in New York's Madison Square Garden.

Aside from Orlando, the Puerto Rican singer/rapper is making two other stops in Florida – at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on March 16 and at Hertz Arena in Fort Myers on April 12.



Bad Bunny will headline the Amway Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets for the Orlando concert go on sale Friday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m., while pre-sale ticket sales start a day earlier on Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster


Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 15-year-old boy shot, killed while walking to Orlando high school Read More

  2. 358 people have been shot and killed in Orlando since 2014 Read More

  3. Richard Corcoran, who once called teachers union 'evil,' was just appointed Florida education commissioner Read More

  4. It appears Orlando's housing market is getting slightly less shitty Read More

  5. David Schillhammer resigns as Enzian executive director Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation