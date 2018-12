Latin trap star Bad Bunny returns to Orlando in 2019

click image Photo via Bad Bunny/Facebook

Latin trap star Bad Bunny is coming back to Orlando's Amway Center next April as a stop on his 2019 tour.made the City Beautiful a stop on his first North American tour this year, and it looks like he enjoyed us, so he'll be coming back on April 11.The " Bad Bunny Live " tour starts in March 2019 at the Santander Arena in Pennsylvania and ends about a month and half later with a concert in New York's Madison Square Garden.Aside from Orlando, the Puerto Rican singer/rapper is making two other stops in Florida – at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on March 16 and at Hertz Arena in Fort Myers on April 12.Bad Bunny will headline the Amway Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets for the Orlando concert go on sale Friday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m., while pre-sale ticket sales start a day earlier on Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster