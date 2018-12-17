Score a $100 bill at Ripley's Orlando during their 100th anniversary celebration

click image
Score some extra rent money Wednesday at Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odditorium in Orlando
, which is giving out $100 bills to random guests in celebration of the company's 100th anniversary.
Aside from giving out $100 bills on Wednesday, the Orlando location on 8201 International Drive will be giving free admission to people whose birthdays are on Dec. 19, plus anyone who is "100 years old or better."
"Whether it’s your birthday, you’re a centenarian, or just want a chance to be gifted $100, let’s cheers to stranger years at Ripley’s Believe It or Not!" the odditorium said on Facebook
.
The collection of shrunken heads, weird skeletons and other strange items that eventually spawned a media and museum empire began on Dec. 19, 1918, when then-sports reporter LeRoy Robert Ripley put together a "Believe It or Not!" cartoon of incredible sports feats, according to the company
.
Ripley went on to travel to 201 countries, garnering the nickname "The Modern Marco Polo" as he searched for curiosities at home and abroad. He published the first "Believe It or Not!
" book in 1929 and opened his first odditorium in 1933 at the World's Fair to house his collection of artifacts. Despite Ripley's death in 1949, the company has expanded his initial forays into publishing, radio and television shows, and opened more than 100 attractions around the world.
Admission to the Orlando location is currently $21.99 for adults and $14.99 for children 11 and under, though discounts are available online
. Florida residents can save up to 50 percent on tickets. Ripley's is open from 9 a.m to midnight.
