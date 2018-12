click image Photo by Travis Shinn via Cold Cave/Facebook

If you want a précis on the state of gothic music circa NOW, may we point you in the direction of today's announcement of an Orlando show from dark music royalty Cold Cave, ADULT. and Sextile?Cold Cave, the project of former American Nightmare vocalist and Heartworm head Wesley Eisold, will be touring behind new EP, along with heavy-duty tour support from new L.A. post-punk band Sextile and Detroit electro heroes ADULT. Cold Cave, Sextile and ADULT. play the Abbey on Sunday, March 10. 2019 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $22.