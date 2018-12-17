The Gist

Monday, December 17, 2018

David Schillhammer resigns as Enzian executive director

Posted By on Mon, Dec 17, 2018 at 3:15 PM

Enzian Theater executive director David Schillhammer has resigned and plans to leave the arthouse cinema next month to become the new executive director of the Brevard Symphony Orchestra in Melbourne.

“Enzian thanks David for his two years of leadership,” board chairman Allan E. Keen said in a prepared statement. “We will always remain grateful to Schillhammer for his contribution. Enzian has always known that music is David’s first love, and we wish him well in his new endeavor in Brevard.”

Schillhammer commented, “I have loved every minute of my two years at Enzian and am grateful to all the committed individuals – board, staff, volunteers and patrons – who help make this theater so important to Central Florida. I will miss this unique oasis, but my pull toward the orchestra business is quite strong, and I look forward to my new adventure with the Brevard Symphony.”

Schillhammer’s resignation comes on the heels of Enzian’s withdrawal of its expansion plan in August.



A replacement for Schillhammer, who came to the Enzian after more than a decade with the Orlando Philharmonic, has not yet been announced. He will remain at Enzian until Jan. 16.

