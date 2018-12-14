Bloggytown

Friday, December 14, 2018

Watch a mass of skydiving Santas jump from planes onto Cocoa Beach this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Dec 14, 2018 at 5:49 PM


Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend – just not with his usual ride.

More than 100 people dressed as Santas and in other holiday attire will be jumping from planes and skydiving onto the Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier on Saturday, Dec. 15.

The skydiving Santas are attempting to set a Guinness World Record by organizing the largest formation of flying Santas in the world, according to the company Air Sports Parachute Team and other event organizers.

The Old Saint Nick parachuters will also attempt to land on a giant inflatable Santa chair. Eight other skydivers will create a Christmas Tree formation, and the public will be allowed to take photos in a large Santa sleigh and chair before and after the event.



Organizers are also collecting gifts for Toys for Tots, and people who bring a new, unwrapped toy will receive one free admission to any Saturday night rodeo at the Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo.

The third annual Skydiving Santas show goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drag your beach chairs and snacks to this free event at 401 Meade Ave., Cocoa Beach.

