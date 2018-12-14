This Sunday, Grandma Party Bazaar returns to Stardust Video & Coffee for a day of local goods, bands and food

click to enlarge Photo by Steven Miller

Some old-timers who used to hang at Stardust spent most of their free time making crafts. A couple of them would regularly get interrupted to go pick up Grandma. That sounds endearing, but the truth was more fun: Grandma was a strain of weed (so named for what looked like purple hairs around the buds), and that’s where Grandma Party got its name. We now celebrate (note: weed still isn’t legal here) every year in the Stardust parking lot. Local vendors sell DIY goods, jewelry, clothes, pottery, plants and many other items; you can get your fortune told by a tarot reader, and then get a second opinion from a palm reader. It’s the best day of the year to socialize, drink beer and coffee, eat a brat or a carrot dog, and watch live bands (including Zoya Zafar, Adjy and Acoqui), a drag show and DJs. By the way, this year’s theme is Silver Alert. It seems Grandma hasn’t been seen since the last party.